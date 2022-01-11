Nabox Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $1.30 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars.

