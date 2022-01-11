Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 14,662,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,859,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.