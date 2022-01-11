NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.73 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.16). Approximately 171,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 217,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.19).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

