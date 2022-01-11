IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Up 83%

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) shares rose 83% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 1,092,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36,736% from the average daily volume of 2,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

