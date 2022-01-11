Aurox Price Tops $86.34 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.34 or 0.00204185 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $45.06 million and $544,296.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005516 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

