Lattice Token Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $457,147.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.57 or 0.07250030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.26 or 0.99689585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

