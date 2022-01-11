disBalancer Hits One Day Volume of $143,314.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $143,314.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.57 or 0.07250030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.26 or 0.99689585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003182 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,879,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,351,791 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.