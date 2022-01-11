Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.85 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $12,534.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00172119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00203907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,296,849,830 coins and its circulating supply is 5,091,640,263 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

