Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.93 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Bytom has a total market cap of $54.12 million and $3.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00306292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,726,792,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,987,331 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

