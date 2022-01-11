CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $451.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00066813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005525 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,434,964 coins and its circulating supply is 46,279,250 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

