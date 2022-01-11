ZeroSwap Achieves Market Cap of $10.53 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $10.53 million and $1.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00066813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005525 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

