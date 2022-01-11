Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of EC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 385,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,704. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

