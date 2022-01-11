Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $100,450.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,375,518 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

