Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $38.41 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Polkadex has a market cap of $38.41 million and $545,493.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $8.53 or 0.00020237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.