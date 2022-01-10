Dawn Protocol Price Down 9.2% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $151.01 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00005080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

