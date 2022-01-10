WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $777,015.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005413 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.