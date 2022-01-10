Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOLIF. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$40.91 on Monday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

