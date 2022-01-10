Sun (New) 1-Day Volume Tops $220.74 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $192.80 million and approximately $220.74 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

