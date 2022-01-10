-$0.04 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 487,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

