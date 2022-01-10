Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 31,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.