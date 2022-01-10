Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Strong-Buy

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 148,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

