Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.10 million.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.38. 125,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $427.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

