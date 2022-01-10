BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $552,168.09 and approximately $334.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00057634 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,577,315 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

