DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $335.38 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $335.38 million and $1.48 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00363952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

