OptionRoom Hits Market Capitalization of $873,452.50 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $873,452.50 and $41,582.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.45 or 0.07269728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.65 or 0.99897899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003071 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

