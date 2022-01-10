Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $220,331.36 and $1,627.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.