$410.46 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $410.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.60 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. Gentex has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

