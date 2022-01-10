$225.88 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce $225.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.47 million to $229.32 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $969.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $973.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $955.35 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $974.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,264. The stock has a market cap of $683.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.