$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce sales of $735.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the lowest is $708.20 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,363. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

