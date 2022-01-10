Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.73 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,106. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,778 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

