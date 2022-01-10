Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and approximately $27,589.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00437222 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.