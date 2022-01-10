Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $277.07 million and $2.31 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.45 or 0.07269728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.65 or 0.99897899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,749,496 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

