iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.25

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 30957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKF. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,991 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 279,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 166,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

