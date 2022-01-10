Shadow Token Price Reaches $0.0595 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $416,489.52 and $895.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00087462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.98 or 0.07288677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.09 or 0.99758329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Coin Trading

