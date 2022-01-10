Lisk Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $259.33 million and $6.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032401 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001679 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

