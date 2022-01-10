Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.85 Million

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post $120.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.40 million and the lowest is $118.89 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $492.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.96. 1,601,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,464. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

