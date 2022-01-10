$25.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $25.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $96.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

