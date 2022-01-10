Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 2,904,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

