Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report $85.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.66 million and the highest is $86.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $308.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.58 million, with estimates ranging from $385.89 million to $417.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,621 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.