Neo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111.98 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Neo has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $111.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $22.66 or 0.00054393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

