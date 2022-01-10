$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 977,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,318. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $168.77 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after buying an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.