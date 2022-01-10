$12.39 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $12.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,096 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,622. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
