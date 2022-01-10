$12.39 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $12.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,096 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,622. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

