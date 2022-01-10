Kambria Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152,186.00 (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $152,186.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kambria alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,594.89 or 0.99858801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00359592 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00437517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00129357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kambria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kambria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.