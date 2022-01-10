Bistroo (BIST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,869.00

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $3,869.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00085294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.57 or 0.07309239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.05 or 0.99962410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

