$14.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $14.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.83 billion. Accenture reported sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.00. 2,952,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.31 and its 200-day moving average is $344.98. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.