$216.94 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post sales of $216.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the highest is $229.15 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $780.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $935.48 million, with estimates ranging from $855.90 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.81. 689,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $154.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

