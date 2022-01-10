Hacken Token (HAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $63.61 million and $1.39 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00083726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.33 or 0.07270891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.50 or 0.99688163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,676,941 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.