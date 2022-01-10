BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $271.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00165152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009709 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002697 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

