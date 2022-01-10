Lith Token (LITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,285.00

Lith Token (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Lith Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lith Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Lith Token has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00083726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.33 or 0.07270891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.50 or 0.99688163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Lith Token Profile

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

