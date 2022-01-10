Widercoin (WDR) Reaches Market Cap of $30,981.17

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $30,981.17 and $12,268.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

